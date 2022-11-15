Comparing Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) & Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tilray and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 2 6 2 0 2.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tilray presently has a consensus target price of $5.49, indicating a potential upside of 32.34%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus target price of 51.17, indicating a potential upside of 1,701.64%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Tilray.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

12.1% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tilray has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilray and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $628.37 million 4.04 -$476.80 million ($0.94) -4.41 Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -2.36 -1.20

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mind Medicine (MindMed), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -78.33% -4.33% -3.47% Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -49.87% -44.96%

Summary

Tilray beats Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

