Comparing United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) & Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Health Products and Vicarious Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get United Health Products alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A N/A -$30.55 million ($0.01) -29.00 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million $0.71 4.90

United Health Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicarious Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United Health Products and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vicarious Surgical has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 208.91%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than United Health Products.

Volatility and Risk

United Health Products has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -3,282.29% Vicarious Surgical N/A -68.56% -45.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats United Health Products on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Health Products

(Get Rating)

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, assisted living and nursing homes, and veterinary hospitals; and EMS, fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.