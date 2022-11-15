Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Down 21.9% in October

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CMPX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. 116,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $599.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,651.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 402,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 427,000 shares of company stock worth $1,347,670. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,089 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 709,071 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMPX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

