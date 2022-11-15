CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,600,000.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,393,170 shares in the company, valued at $21,965,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CMPO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,141. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

CMPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,351,000. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter worth approximately $3,783,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

