Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

