Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells $3,788,619.51 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,788,619.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CFLT traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.03. 3,391,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,565. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 716.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

