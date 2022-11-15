Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Short Interest Up 13.5% in October

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,320,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 13,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,788,619.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,947.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,788,619.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,947.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 505,482 shares of company stock valued at $13,055,703. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 716.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

CFLT stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $24.03. 3,372,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.26. Confluent has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

