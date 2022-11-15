Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.0309 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $64.70 million and $4.23 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,007.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00348373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.00767417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00617213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00233130 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03027626 USD and is up 5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,091,644.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

