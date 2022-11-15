Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Down 12.0% in October

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Conifer has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

