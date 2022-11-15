Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Down 12.0% in October

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Conifer has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.07.
