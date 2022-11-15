Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.52

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 30790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$60.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.