CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. CONMED also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.23 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

