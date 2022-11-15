ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 514,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $46,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 52.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 265,955 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $23,885,000 after buying an additional 91,910 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 26,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 66.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,065 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.36. 77,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,410,185. The stock has a market cap of $166.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

