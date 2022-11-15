Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROAD. DA Davidson raised their price target on Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

ROAD opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. Construction Partners has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $40.90.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,422,760.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,422,760.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,684.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,175.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 20.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,639,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,161,000 after purchasing an additional 786,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after buying an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,422,000 after buying an additional 128,755 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Construction Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,170,000 after buying an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 19.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after buying an additional 336,161 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

