Continuum Finance (CTN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $122.75 Million

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and $56.98 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Continuum Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00584617 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,178.22 or 0.30451734 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Continuum Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Continuum Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.