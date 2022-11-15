Contrasting Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) & Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mexco Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $6.59 million 4.90 $2.86 million $1.96 7.67 Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 4.55 $6.61 million $0.59 7.46

Alvopetro Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Alvopetro Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 49.88% 33.01% 30.51% Alvopetro Energy 43.96% 34.53% 25.70%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Mexco Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mexco Energy and Alvopetro Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Mexco Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Alvopetro Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexco Energy

(Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. As of March 31, 2022, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 1.616 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,970 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Rating)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.