Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,500 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 634,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.4 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 8.3 %

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. 5,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,773. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSDF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

