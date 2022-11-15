Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,164,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 3,690,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. 173,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPPMF shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

