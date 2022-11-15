Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $29.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Core & Main to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $835,991.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 14,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $361,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,073,088 shares of company stock worth $260,647,585. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 38.6% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

