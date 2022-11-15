Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Holdings Boosted by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 49,551.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,377,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,342,976 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund makes up about 4.5% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 22.37% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $149,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 7,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,399. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

