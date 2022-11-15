Corning Incorporated (GLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Corning has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Corning has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corning to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corning will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

