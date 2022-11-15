Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
CMRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
CMRE stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. Costamare has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Costamare in the first quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Costamare by 1,053.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
