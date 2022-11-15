Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $17.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,122. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

