Cowen Trims Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price to $12.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cowen from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

TWKS stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04, a PEG ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $171,141.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,597 shares of company stock valued at $702,637 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 663,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 64,882 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $34,576,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,036,000 after buying an additional 952,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

