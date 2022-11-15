CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $94.00

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.18), with a volume of 12785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.14).

CPPGroup Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 136.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.07.

About CPPGroup

(Get Rating)

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

See Also

