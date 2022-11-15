CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $94.00

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.18), with a volume of 12785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.14).
The stock has a market capitalization of £8.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 136.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.07.
CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.
