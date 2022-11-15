Craig Hallum Cuts Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Price Target to $4.00

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 118.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of BWEN stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 232,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Broadwind by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

