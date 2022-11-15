Craig Hallum Cuts Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Price Target to $4.00

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 118.58% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
Shares of BWEN stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 232,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.90.
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
