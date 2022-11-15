Craig Hallum Lowers Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target to $2.50

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded Ouster from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of OUST stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,942. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.17. Ouster has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 26,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $36,481.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 964,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,665.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,914 shares of company stock valued at $55,267. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,373,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 192,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ouster by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,524,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 82,558 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Ouster by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,610,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 974,248 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 2,074.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,633,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 1,558,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,313,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 42,086 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

