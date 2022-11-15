Craig Hallum Lowers Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target to $2.50

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded Ouster from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Ouster Price Performance
Shares of OUST stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,942. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.17. Ouster has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,373,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 192,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ouster by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,524,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 82,558 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Ouster by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,610,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 974,248 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 2,074.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,633,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 1,558,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,313,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 42,086 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ouster (OUST)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.