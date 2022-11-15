Craig Hallum Trims eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Target Price to $6.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Craig Hallum to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 89.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EHTH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on eHealth to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.16. 1,773,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,739. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.41. eHealth has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

