Craig Hallum Trims Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Target Price to $7.00

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Vuzix Stock Performance

Vuzix stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 650,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,034. Vuzix has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 97.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 110.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vuzix in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vuzix by 93.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

