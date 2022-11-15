Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Director Jesse C. Crawford Purchases 5,000 Shares

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Rating) Director Jesse C. Crawford acquired 5,000 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,173,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crawford & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRD-A traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. 12,730 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Loss Adjusting provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances.

