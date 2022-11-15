Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Director Jesse C. Crawford Purchases 5,000 Shares

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Rating) Director Jesse C. Crawford acquired 5,000 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,173,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Crawford & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRD-A traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. 12,730 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.
Crawford & Company Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crawford & Company (CRD-A)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.