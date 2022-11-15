Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Lowered to €11.00 at Berenberg Bank

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €11.50 ($11.86) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRARY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.50 ($10.82) in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.37) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($10.93) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.