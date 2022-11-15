Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Lowered to €11.00 at Berenberg Bank

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €11.50 ($11.86) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CRARY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.50 ($10.82) in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.37) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($10.93) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.
Crédit Agricole Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crédit Agricole (CRARY)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.