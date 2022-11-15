Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $3.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIK. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 236.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Further Reading

