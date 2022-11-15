Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $3.52.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
