Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

NXPI traded up $5.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.84. 92,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $1,920,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 144,721 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

