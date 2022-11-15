Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Price Performance

CRGY opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.