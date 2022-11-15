Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Update

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the October 15th total of 273,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance
NASDAQ CRESY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 80,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,210. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
