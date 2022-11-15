Critical Survey: PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) & Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PropTech Investment Co. II and Douglas Elliman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropTech Investment Co. II N/A N/A $11.03 million N/A N/A Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.26 $98.84 million 0.42 10.26

Douglas Elliman has higher revenue and earnings than PropTech Investment Co. II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropTech Investment Co. II N/A -6.98% -0.74% Douglas Elliman 2.58% 10.66% 5.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PropTech Investment Co. II and Douglas Elliman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropTech Investment Co. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00

PropTech Investment Co. II presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.64%. Douglas Elliman has a consensus price target of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.22%. Given Douglas Elliman’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Douglas Elliman is more favorable than PropTech Investment Co. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats PropTech Investment Co. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

(Get Rating)

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

About Douglas Elliman

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

