Cronos (CRO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $116.02 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0732 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $116.02 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00079555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00062722 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001634 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00023772 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000265 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.