Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Down 12.0% in October

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 893,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 781,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,079. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,285,909.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 68.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,622 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 422.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 208,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 168,223 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

