Crown Advisors Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Nautilus Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nautilus Biotechnology

In other news, CFO Anna Mowry purchased 17,500 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,750 shares in the company, valued at $130,525. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CFO Anna Mowry acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,525. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwen E. Weld bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $208,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ NAUT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,641. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73.

NAUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.