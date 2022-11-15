Crown Advisors Management Inc. Purchases 60,000 Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its holdings in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Envela makes up approximately 2.0% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Envela worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELA. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Envela by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envela Price Performance

Shares of Envela stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.38. Envela Co. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.42.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

