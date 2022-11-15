Crown Advisors Management Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 34.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

SCHN traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,653. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $895.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 4.84%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $196,281.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,929.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $443,454.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $196,281.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,929.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

