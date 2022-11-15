Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 77,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

