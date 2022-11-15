Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $902,000 Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after acquiring an additional 439,147 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,176,000 after buying an additional 806,442 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,485,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,810,000 after buying an additional 372,881 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,800,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,409,000 after buying an additional 181,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $151,845,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTR opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

