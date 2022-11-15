Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 2,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.