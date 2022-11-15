Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases New Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,253,000 after acquiring an additional 533,794 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $1,686,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $138.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

