Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 300 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,565 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,775,000 after purchasing an additional 164,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.