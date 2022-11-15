Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 6,000 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,128,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 624,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,542,000 after acquiring an additional 531,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.97.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.