CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,445,500 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 3,249,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24,455.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CyberAgent in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYAGF remained flat at $7.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.