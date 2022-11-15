Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Cowen

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cowen to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 271.90% from the stock’s current price.

CYXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CYXT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,191. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a market cap of $434.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

About Cyxtera Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 348.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

