D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 668,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 98.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,520,000 after acquiring an additional 511,656 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7,237.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 551.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources Price Performance

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

AR stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 3.55.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.