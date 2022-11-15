DA Davidson Cuts Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $36.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ ICHR traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $30.38. 198,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,834. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $875.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.99. Ichor has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $51.98.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $355.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.98 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,654,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,966,000 after purchasing an additional 381,711 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 1,341.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 345,894 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 795,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 185,625 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 228.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 230,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 160,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ichor by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 110,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

